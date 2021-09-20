In their well-meaning attempts to help The Sentinel’s readership avoid COVID, writers John D. Wyndham, Karl Hecker and John-Michael Dumais offer advice by interpreting complicated medical data.
One can infer from this that they believe they are more qualified to do this than government institutions such as the CDC, FDA, NIH and this nation’s major universities. Where is their argument for this?
Also in the letters section, Michael Havey (“Writer’s vaccine ‘facts’ are misleading,” Sept. 2) asks: “Why does The Sentinel continue to publish letters that contain no factual basis and are dangerously misleading?”
I believe his excellent response to just such a letter answers this question. Errors that are not published cannot be corrected. Instead, they continue to do damage in the dark.
TOM REISH
Westmoreland
