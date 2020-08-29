I am supporting Dan Feltes for governor in the upcoming primary election.
During the six years I have worked with Dan at the Statehouse, I have seen how hard-working and dedicated he is. Always approachable, Dan listens carefully and answers thoughtfully and with knowledge of the issues involved.
Dan is smart, sees the big picture, and offers workable solutions to the problems facing working families and small businesses in New Hampshire. Deeply committed to finding a better way, he works well with people on both sides of the aisle to get results.
But most importantly, Dan is a caring and compassionate man. He has dedicated his working life to public service, and to helping ordinary, everyday, hard-working Granite Staters like you and me.
I am honored to call Dan my friend. I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Dan Feltes for governor.
MARJORIE PORTER
64 School St.
Hillsborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Hillsborough District 1 in the N.H. House.)
