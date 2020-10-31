New Hampshire voters have an excellent chance this fall to elect a government whose actions will support working families, improve our economy, improve housing, take steps to help mitigate climate change and create new jobs. But this will require a substantial restoration of our energy policy, of which Gov. Sununu has proven to be incapable and/or unwilling.
All neighboring New England states have high-functioning and well publicized programs to help homeowners get their homes insulated, air sealed and otherwise made more energy efficient, i.e. more comfortable, more valuable, and less costly to heat and cool. New Hampshire has been lagging far behind by failing to invest, and money has been draining out of the New Hampshire economy and out of residents’ pocketbooks every year to buy fuel that we could have avoided burning.
The political opposition to energy efficiency started years ago with oil billionaire Charles Koch through his Americans for Prosperity outfit sending lobbyists to New Hampshire to influence legislators’ votes by however means necessary. After skilled New Hampshire legislators showed the nastiest of them the door, Americans for Prosperity apparently updated its approach, and recently advertised on the web on behalf of Sununu.
Currently, the governor chooses to waste about $5 million annually by “rebating” an average of 90 cents per month on electric bills per household. He claims to be helping low-income families, but (a) everyone gets the rebate, rich or poor, (b) a couple of LED bulbs installed now can beat that 90 cents and do it for decades, (c) the governor also blocked a proposal to prioritize energy-efficiency funding for low-income families, and (d) that annual $5 million could have helped up to a thousand families per year by helping them make their houses less wasteful of heat.
My choice for governor is Dan Feltes, who as state senator consistently backed investment in energy efficiency.
JOHN MANN
35 Prentice Hill Road
Alstead
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 2 in the N.H. House.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.