As a lifelong Keene resident, longtime Keene city councilor, and Navy veteran, I am proud to endorse Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes for governor this year.
We are facing an unprecedented public health crisis and those on the front lines, including our first responders, firefighters, health care and emergency workers, are sacrificing so much and risking their own health in order to care for all of us.
New Hampshire deserves a governor who will take preemptive measures to protect Granite Staters, their families, and their communities. Sen. Feltes has been putting forward ideas to support our front-line workers and make sure our property-tax payers don’t bear the burden of additional, unexpected costs due to COVID-19.
Dan has proposed an immediate $100 million distribution from the federal stimulus funds to towns and cities on a “per person” basis to help them with these additional expenses. He has advocated for a front-line workers fund to support those who are risking their safety and health, which the current administration adopted in part after his urging.
This is exactly the kind of leadership we need. Someone who is willing to have a public conversation on what is best for this state while trying to lower costs and put money back in the pockets of Granite Staters. Dan has shown time and again that he is a leader and is looking out for everyone in this state, not just those at the top.
RANDY FILIAULT
40B Stonehouse Lane
Keene
