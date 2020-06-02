We are facing one of the most critical elections in our lifetime. Our gubernatorial race right here in New Hampshire will be crucial to getting New Hampshire back on track and guaranteeing that every person and every family is prioritized, not a governor’s political allies. I am proud to support Senator Dan Feltes for governor because he has spent his career looking out for working people and is the best person to ensure that no Granite Stater falls through the cracks.
As state Senate majority leader, Dan has been a leader on education, energy, paid family and medical leave, and more. Dan has often said that New Hampshire is the best place to raise a family and he is committed to making sure that our education system is strong and serves the needs of its students. As one of the budget writers, Dan helped secure significant education funding and as a father to two young daughters, he understands the importance of funding public education from kindergarten through college and giving every student the opportunity to be successful.
While in the Senate, Dan and I worked together to combat the climate crisis and invest in clean energy. He understands the jobs of tomorrow are in clean energy and has worked, and will continue to work, to create jobs, lower New Hampshire’s high energy costs, invest in renewable energy, and ensure our water is free from PFAS contamination.
From his time as a legal aid lawyer in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Dan fought for those left out and left behind in the recovery efforts. His experience will be critical during the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Dan understands that in order for businesses to succeed, employees need to succeed and have the protections in place to get back to work. Throughout this crisis, he has been standing up for workers and he is committed to working together to help every Granite Stater recover.
New Hampshire deserves a leader who values transparency, works across party lines and who listens, Dan has proven time and again his commitment to working families. From working across the aisle to fighting for education, clean energy, and voting rights, to standing up for families and children as a legal aid attorney, Dan has worked tirelessly to ensure that working people have someone they can count on.
I am proud to endorse Dan Feltes for governor.
MOLLY KELLY
P.O. Box 267
Harrisville
(This writer, a Democrat, represented District 10 in the N.H. Senate and was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2018.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.