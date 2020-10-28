Dear Cheshire County voters,
When you vote, I recommend Dan Feltes for governor.
Dan knows how to get things done. I’ve observed Dan’s leadership on health care, environmental sustainability, education funding, property tax relief, low-income housing, reducing drug pricing, Medicaid insurance reimbursement rates, mental health care, children and family services, and criminal justice reforms.
As chairman of the committee that sets state revenue policies and vice-chairman of finance, Dan has led the way on keeping taxes low and distributing state funds to help people who need a hand to lift themselves up.
I’m a member of the Senate Finance Committee, and I’ve watched Dan gain consensus on thorny issues. He works across party lines, works to resolve differences, sticks to his values and doesn’t fear debate. He’s smart, he listens and he empowers others.
Unlike some politicians who feel they need to take credit for everything, I’ve observed Dan distribute responsibilities to build legislative experience and leadership. Dan’s a great mentor, who works with you to accomplish big things. I’ve personally experienced this on my work to fund full-day kindergarten, the $138 million increase in state education funding this biennium, and freezing in-state tuition at state colleges and universities.
Dan Feltes stands up for those who need government’s help and will manage the state within its resources; he will veto an income or sales tax. Dan’s breadth of legislative experience and his ability to work across the aisle have earned my respect and my vote for governor.
JAY KAHN
135 Darling Road
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate.)
