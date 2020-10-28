We are longtime subscribers to The Sentinel and have usually been impressed with your consistency and thought process when endorsing candidates.
Over the past few weeks we’ve read your endorsements for our Democratic lawmakers, in which you praise their hard work developing progressive legislation that would benefit working families in our county and state. So it was disturbing to see you endorse Chris Sununu, who has consistently vetoed the very legislation you have previously praised.
Yes, we are in a pandemic and it’s important to aggressively take measures to protect our citizens. At the same time we need a governor who will effectively deal with all the other important issues facing New Hampshire.
For example, public education is suffering greatly under Sununu and his commissioner of education, Frank Edelblut. Mr. Edelblut stated on Dec. 18, 2019, that he “believes in the use of public tax dollars for private education.” This policy would lead to our tax dollars being used to fund a religious curriculum that teaches creationism, rather than science, and that puts students into schools where taxpayers have no oversight.
Chris Sununu is also ignoring the climate crisis and has consistently vetoed legislation supporting clean solar energy.
We feel that The Sentinel missed the boat by basing its endorsement solely on his handling of the pandemic. The concerns expressed in the final paragraph should have logically led you to endorse Dan Feltes.
ELLEN and BRUCE CLEMENT
91 Mt. Gilboa Road
Westmoreland
