During both a pandemic and a climate crisis, we need thoughtful, decisive leaders in office. We firmly believe Sen. Dan Feltes is the right leader for this moment and the right person to launch our clean energy economy into the next decade. We cannot wait any longer to act.
In the state Senate, he has been the clean energy champion, sponsoring dozens of pieces of legislation and negotiating bipartisan compromise to get real results whenever possible. We have all worked with Dan and seen this firsthand. We were honored when he reached out and asked us to work with him to develop a clean energy plan.
Together, we have decades of experience working in all elements of our clean energy economy. Without hesitation, we can say this is the most ambitious and comprehensive clean energy plan ever released by a candidate for governor in the Granite State. As business people and environmentalists committed to climate action, we oppose new fossil fuel infrastructure and appreciate Dan’s efforts to encourage Liberty Utilities to meet existing demand for natural gas without a costly new pipeline while prioritizing zero-emission alternatives for low-income Granite Staters.
During his time in office, Chris Sununu has steadfastly rejected the science of climate change and vetoed common-sense solutions to proactively address this crisis here in New Hampshire. Chris Sununu is the barrier to clean energy progress in New Hampshire. His deep connections to the fossil-fuel industry through campaign contributions and family ties block any and all progress in combating the climate crisis. Chris Sununu is putting our state at risk.
Dan’s plan to build a clean energy future for New Hampshire prioritizes clean, local energy, safe and healthy buildings, and green transportation. By leading proactively on local clean energy solutions, Dan will help New Hampshire communities build their own independent future.
This is the future that Dan sees for New Hampshire: a stable, growing clean energy economy based on science, health, and local jobs. For our state, environment, and future we need leadership that listens to science and has the vision and urgency to meet this challenge. This isn’t about our generation, it’s about every generation to come. Dan is the candidate who can deliver the real, comprehensive change we need. We cannot wait. You can read the full plan at www.danfeltesnh.com/issues.
BOB KING
42 Hurricane Road
Keene
Also by Melissa Birchard, Gary Hirshberg and Dan Weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.