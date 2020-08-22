Last month, Gov. Sununu and Betsy Devos chose to divert CARES Act funds away from our public schools to be sent to private schools instead.
New Hampshire public schools have been dealing with meager funding for decades, while private schools have greater access to resources that help their students get and stay ahead. The consequences of this now are not only to student achievement levels, but to the safety of students and school employees alike. I am afraid that Gov. Sununu’s decision to prioritize private schools over public schools will adversely affect the safety of students, teachers and the quality of education that will be provided this year.
Many New Hampshire public schools will not have the resources this fall to maintain social distancing, provide PPE to students, and seamlessly transition to virtual learning when necessary. Yes, private schools have been impacted by COVID-19, but not nearly as heavily as public schools. Private schools oftentimes have endowments and are not lacking in resources to keep their students safe and engaged.
This plan is not a compromise nor an effort to help all students; it is a direct attack on public schools. By diverting these much-needed funds from public schools, Gov. Sununu is welcoming a new era of education inequality to New Hampshire.
While Gov. Sununu has turned his back to public schools, Dan Feltes has continued advocating for students and teachers. Not only has Feltes urged Gov. Sununu to direct funds back to public schools, but he has released a back-to-school plan that actually addresses the concerns of teachers and student families. I trust Dan Feltes to lead on education as governor and stand for public schools.
ANN HEFFERNON
16 Houghton Point North
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.