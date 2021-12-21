On Sunday, I was patronizing a Keene restaurant. While eating, I noticed 50 unrelated people in the room all without masks. I suddenly felt vulnerable from all those COVID-breathing people.
I reflected how happy I was that the following day the City Council mask ordinance began again. But wait, once the ordinance begins, won’t those same people be sitting there without masks? It will be the same at The Colonial Theatre. You just buy some popcorn and off with the mask!
The City Council has once again enacted feel-good measures. Do they really think they can stop a worldwide virus with a local mask ordinance?
What’s worse is they didn’t listen to their constituents, something they all claim is important to them.
TOBY TOUSLEY
Keene
