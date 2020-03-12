The $2.7 billion in federal grants our government released in February to various public housing authorities throughout the country to help build, repair, renovate and modernize their properties housing the homeless is nowhere near enough to solve the problem.
Such funds are open to corruption if not properly monitored, but in most cases are spent on facilities that are not large enough. Our government has a habit of appropriating funds without following up on how they are used. Examples: money recently handed to Puerto Rico, rebuilding authorized by the EPA four and five times on the same site rather than relocating; and $14 billion to rebuild below-sea-level home sites in New Orleans.
We have nothing that can be used for the residents who are displaced by natural disasters or for the homeless people sleeping on our streets. To correct this, Homeland Security or some federal agency should acquire some of the thousands of vacant and abandoned buildings in the country that could be used for such emergencies.
They should be full service, multi-use buildings able to sleep up to 200 people. People who reside there should be expected to work and eventually move out on their own. Those who can’t would be considered permanent residents and could be moved to other, smaller homes if possible.
Such building could also house police, fire and other community services. I think this could be a start to solving a growing nationwide problem.
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
677 Court St.
Keene
