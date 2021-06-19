I read with interest “Sen. Manchin not voting for the people” (Kath Allen, June 11):
A very interesting issue is raised in this person’s letter about “For the People Act.” It is essentially the same argument since the beginning of our country. Do people want local (state and town) or federal government sway over your life? And should majority rule in Congress?
The writer seems to favor Washington setting our New Hampshire voting rules and for the majority to rule in Congress. That’s a philosophy I cannot endorse.
Gerrymandering is a historical issue the writer raises as a problem in this country. I agree. But that is an example of pure majority power, which this writer seems to favor. Who do you want to establish the process on how you’re going to go about voting? Politicians in Washington? Please!
Historically, voting has never been easier than it is now. Anyone have trouble voting in the last election? Raise your hand if you did. But back to Manchin not voting for the people. He represents West Virginia, which is a very conservative state. He is voting for his people.
And minority rights have always been the hallmark of our democracy. If the majority party constantly had sway over all decisions in Congress, you would have more of what happened to our courts, including the Supreme Court, the last four years. One party shoving everything that they want down your throat!
FRANK BARSTOW
Winchester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.