Just recently Portland, Ore., has been afforded a victory for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Since July 2, protestors have weathered the crowd control tactics of federal agents, of which include a plethora of assaults on protestors, unprovoked arrests, tear gassing and non-lethal assault weapons. Although the federal agents were deployed in Portland to keep the peace and to stop the vandalism and destruction of national monuments and statues, the actions that the agents took against civilians did not match this rhetoric. There are numerous accounts of violent occurrences with the agents, along with no accountability for said violent actions.
The people committing these offenses are unmarked and, when asked, not giving out their badge numbers or names. Protestors are also being detained in unmarked vans by this same law enforcement. This is especially dangerous for the protestors because without the proper police markings there is no way to know whether or not these people are being detained by unmarked police or kidnapped by random people.
One of the other issues with the federal agents being stationed at the protests would be their use of rubber bullets. The use of rubber bullets has been romanticized in a way that makes them seem painless and a generally safe option for crowd control. Rubber bullets are not painless, nor are they harmless, they are simply not lethal (in most instances). Multiple people have suffered serious injuries from the rubber bullets, which are actually large projectile, sometimes as large as a person’s palm, covered in a material that is oftentimes not actually rubber. They are shot at incredible speed and they do hurt. People have been maimed, blinded and even killed by rubber bullets.
With the removal of the federal agents committing these offenses the Black Lives Matter protestors can continue to send their message without the threat of being brutalized by law enforcement.
SAM REINKE
223 Main St., Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.