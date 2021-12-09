I have watched Gov. Sununu on WMUR, painting lipstick on the pig of the state response to our first-in-the-nation status of COVID-19 infection. He paints a confident picture of a state government doing all possible to ameliorate and halt the spread of infection without adding the heft of authority to masking and social distancing, which, according to all health experts, are the best lines of defense in combination with vaccination.
Cold weather cannot be the only cause of our exalted status; if it were, the contiguous states would have equally high rates of infection.
Sununu has pointed to the availability of free testing. That looks very good on paper, but all of the test kits were exhausted within a very short period. Also, the state has a shortage of personnel to administer the tests and the vaccines. Where is the National Guard now?
In short, I am very fed up with Sununu’s posturing and the lack of effective guidance from his office. I wish he’d listen to the health experts more than the pollsters.
MICHELE C. MOORE, M.D.
Alstead
