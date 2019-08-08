Monadnock Region families with young children have been sharing their experiences with Impact Monadnock as part of the Preschool Development Grant. This federal planning grant was awarded to the University of New Hampshire, with a portion coming to the Monadnock Region.
Impact Monadnock, the Monadnock United Way’s signature early childhood initiative, is overseeing the Monadnock Region’s participation in the project, with a goal to engage families in meaningful leadership roles with the programs and services they utilize.
Five “family listening sessions” were held this summer in five towns in the region, with 50 family members participating. The Parent Information Center in Concord facilitated the sessions. We wish to thank the programs and people hosting and organizing these sessions. We also thank all the families who came out in support of the project. Your feedback is invaluable.
The compiled information will be shared with Impact Monadnock and used as a foundation for future initiatives to support families with young children. The project will continue through the fall with capacity-building trainings to help agencies and programs improve family engagement. We look forward to continued community participation.
Sincerely,
JILL MORGAN
Senior Director of Impact
Monadnock United Way
23 Center St.
Keene
