In a letter to The Sentinel (“A call to lawmakers to acknowledge vaccine adverse events,” Sept. 11), I publicly called on four New Hampshire legislators to acknowledge the existence of the VAERS COVID data and explain why the massive number of adverse events is being ignored by all those who advocate vaccination as a solution to the current pandemic. All four legislators have declined to answer these two requests, while continuing to promote COVID vaccines. Their failure to respond, in my opinion, renders them unfit for public office.
The public needs to know the downsides of the COVID vaccines, downsides that are now apparent in the VAERS data. The public has the right to know the downsides in order to make an informed decision about the vaccines. By failing to bring these facts to public attention, our New Hampshire legislators have failed the people they claim to serve.
As of September 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the CDC and FDA, shows 8,164 deaths and 569,294 injuries among those who took the COVID vaccines. The mainstream media has generally ignored the heartbreaking stories of healthy people who have been killed or injured by these vaccines.
As recent examples, Jessica Berg Wilson, 44, a mother of two children and certified by physicians to be in good health, died after a vaccine shot. In England, BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw, 44, fit and well, died as the result of a vaccine shot, as certified at the coroner’s inquest. Others, such as world-class tennis player Jeremy Chardy and physician Dr. Danice Hertz, received debilitating injuries.
Since the VAERS numbers have been shown, in published research papers, to be undercounted by a factor of as much as 100, the ongoing deaths and injuries may be in the millions. By helping to suppress this information, Rep. Annie Kuster, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Gov. Chris Sununu have chosen to protect the vaccine industry and its enormous profits at the expense of the rights and lives of the citizens who elected them. Such a dereliction of duty by elected officials has few parallels in our recent history.
JOHN D. WYNDHAM
Peterborough
Note: As has been explained repeatedly, VAERS lists deaths and/or adverse reactions to anyone who has had a coronavirus vaccine, but does not link those reactions to the vaccine. Someone who’s been vaccinated and gets hit and killed by a bus would be included, just as anyone whose death or illness was actually linked to the vaccine. Further, the system is open to abuse. As one infectious-disease expert put it: “Some people unfortunately use VAERS inappropriately. Any symptoms can be reported by VAERS by anyone.” That’s not to say deaths from the vaccines don’t occur. The death of Jessica Berg Wilson, cited above, was one. According to OregonLive.com (to our knowledge, a mainstream media outlet), Wilson’s death earlier this month was the fourth in the U.S. (of 21.4 million doses) attributed to a rare blood clotting complication linked to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
