I recently became a member of the Swanzey Conservation Commission, and was pleasantly surprised to learn about all of the wonderful outdoor spaces that we maintain for the public’s enjoyment.
The commission manages town-owned trails with parking provided, handles management of town woodlands, and works to maintain or improve the quality of the town’s natural resources by reviewing new development proposals, among other things.
We would love to see more people get out and enjoy all that Swanzey has to offer. Family-friendly hikes in Swanzey include Mt. Caesar, Mt. Cresson and Dickinson Forest.
Visit the town of Swanzey website, Community Trail Information, for more details, and be prepared for snowy and icy conditions!
JOELY FANNING
North Swanzey
