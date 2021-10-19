Countries that are provided aid need rapid economic development.
Providing aid stimulates the growth of the world economy, along with promoting economic development within the region. It can help with market expansion. ... This can attract new investors into the country further improving the (least developed countries) economy.
Foreign aid is so important because we can help other people while avoiding conflict with others. Please consider writing a piece about foreign aid policy and why people should support it.
HARRISON PALETTA
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.