Think before you vote. What kind of political party in America would weaponize our top justice and intelligence agencies in an attempt to unseat a duly elected president? What kind of political party would use completely fabricated information and conduct a three-year investigation knowing from the start that the information was not only false, but fabricated and paid for by members of its own party? And what political party would sit back and watch while many cities in America are being burned to the ground while leaders from their party refuse to take action, only for the purpose of damaging a president from the other party? What kind of political party in America would support Marxist organizations that openly admit they seek the destruction of our way of life just to be against the president? What kind of political party in America would rather see the economy destroyed and their voters suffer before they work with the president to find solutions?
And on a more local level, what kind of political party would advocate for the very same failed policies and “reforms” that empty our prisons and allow people who commit crimes to be continually walking our streets with zero accountability for their crimes? What political party would advocate for criminals being released without bail knowing fully well that these polices have helped to turn every major city and state in America into a cesspool of violence, homelessness and drug addiction?
The answer is the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party is the gravest threat to freedom and our American way of life, nationally and locally. There is violence and destruction all over the country and every city where this is happening is run by Democrats. The Democratic Party with its liberal agenda here in New Hampshire has turned all of our larger cities into cesspools of crime, homelessness and drug abuse. We are striving diligently here in New Hampshire to get to the national level thanks to Democratic control of our Legislature.
So, keep voting Democrat. Soon enough New Hampshire will be like the other Democrat-run cities and states. Empty the jails, keep making excuses for crime, subject no one to bail, and then when things are really bad you will need to look for the police, the men and women you are now insulting and demeaning and blaming for your own failed policies.
PETER RIESENBERG
124 Partridgeberry Lane
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.