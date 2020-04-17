I was walking down Main Street, Keene, last Wednesday to one of my jobs when a chubby boy in a hoodie, a middle-schooler, popped out on the sidewalk. Coughing and hacking for all the world to see. Like we didn’t have a pandemic or something. He didn’t cover his mouth nor even cough into his sleeve.
Fortunately he was facing south, toward North Swanzey, away from me. He sent his spittle south. As I was 20 feet behind him, I backed up and crossed Main up near Central Square. He joined lumpy others in Railroad Square. Probably discussing Marcel Proust or Nietzsche. Do they teach manners anymore?
But wait, it gets better. At 3 p.m. I went to pick up laundry at the West Street laundromat in an old Honda. I drove up Island Street and waited at the long light T-intersection. And turned left. Before doing so, another boy, older and looking to be a high-schooler, came out of Ashuelot River Park. He leaned forward into the crosswalk and coughed into my passenger side window. Deliberately. Making a point. A punk. Maybe he didn’t like our face masks?
The first boy on Main can be excused for his youth and his ignorance of Proust. But the second? This was at best a cruel joke, but if he is actually sick, something worse.
Young men and boys are finding these times trying. Like the rest of us. No one doubts that. But we need to do better. Be better. We need to consider others. Both young and old.
STEVE LINDSEY
17 Center St.
Keene
