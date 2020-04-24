The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be remembered not for our accomplishments or still to be faced challenges, but for our resilience in the face of a global pandemic.
I am pleased to note that people did the right thing by staying at home and using technology to stay connected and to hold Earth Day events online. Many thanks to all who participated in virtual Earth Day events and actions! We will be talking about the lessons learned from this horrible experience for many years to come.
For those who have been troubled by the ban on reusable shopping bags, I offer a solution posted on Twitter by a member of Mothers Out Front. She suggests keeping your reusable bags in your car. Simply ask that all your items be put back into your shopping cart without bagging at checkout. Then, wheel the cart to your car and bag your own groceries.
If you already have a trove of single-use plastic bags from previous shopping trips, you can use them to pick up roadside trash while you’re out walking in your neighborhood. They’re just the right size to clean a small section of road at a time without weighing you down.
COVID-19 has taught us that individual actions do matter and can have tremendous power when we all work together.
Mothers Out Front is a coalition of mothers and caregivers who work to preserve a livable planet for our children.
PATRICIA A. MARTIN
Member
Mothers Out Front — Monadnock
17 Farrar Road
Rindge
