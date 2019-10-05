My generation did not have to contend with a military draft, but we did inherit all the worst baggage of the ’60s and ’70s.
This includes a puerile binary division between old and young, and “establishment” and “counterculture.” It leads to a lifetime burdened by unnecessary and artificial guilt (one cannot succeed without “selling out” to The Man or becoming The Man), and a failure to acknowledge the point at which the old counterculture has become just another burdensome part of the establishment.
Worse, it encourages a creepy (and inevitably sexual) predatory worship of youth, accompanied by a nihilistic scorn of age and experience, as well as worldly accomplishment.
Old people and successful people can only be “cool” if they rage against the machinery of which they have already become a part, and futility is worshiped: Since what has been successful is weighed down by excessive corruption, everything that has not worked has become holy, and the more unrealistic something is, the more valuable it becomes as a part of one’s magical-thinking character armor.
The hippies had more in common with Walt Whitman than they did with William F. Buckley, but they also had more in common with Charles Manson than they did with old Walt, and it shows in the faces of their increasingly bitter descendants.
LUKE BUCKHAM
283 Pearl St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.