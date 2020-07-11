In this pandemic, we are all aware that essential workers — grocery store workers, garbage collectors, nursing home and hospital care givers, housekeepers, cooks, warehouse workers and others — are the backbone of our economy. They are also, almost all, low-wage workers. We cannot live without them, but they rarely have been recognized for the dignity of their work and the essential services they provide.
For years, our front-line workers have struggled to provide for their families. During COVID-19, they risk their lives and the lives of their family members to do this essential work, still for low wages. Now New Hampshire has the opportunity to give substantive support to these essential workers by raising the minimum wage.
If Gov. Sununu is serious about praising essential workers, he should put his words into action and sign House Bill 731 into law. Both the N.H. Senate and House have passed HB 731, which will raise the minimum wage to $10/hour in 2021 and $12/hour in 2023. These modest increases will put more dollars into the hands of hard-working Granite Staters who are the engine of our local economy, spending their most of their limited income on necessities at local businesses.
Will Gov. Sununu do the right thing? Will he give workers what they deserve, a minimum wage which is more than the current $7.25? We are watching and waiting.
CLAUDIA ISTEL
P.O. Box 59
South Acworth
