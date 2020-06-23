I care deeply about how our community responds to the needs of those who are most vulnerable. For the many service organizations, and generous giving within our community I am grateful. Sadly, this pandemic has created an even greater need for supportive services for many, especially those individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
What additional burdens have they had to endure since COVID-19 began? What has the “stay-at-home” order with multiple closings of public buildings, social services and schools as well as layoffs meant for people without a home? What does it feel like not to have a home to go to for a meal, to use a bathroom, to shelter from inclement weather, and now most importantly to have a place to go to be safe from the spread of this virus or a place to isolate should you become infected?
Since this started, the additional challenges and demands on Hundred Nights Shelter and Resource Center have been significant! Fortunately during the coldest months, the United Church of Christ and St. James Episcopal Church stepped up with overflow, overnight shelters (operating at capacity most nights) and Monadnock Family Services offered a bigger resource space on Main St. Since these closed, the Hundred Nights Resource Center on Lamson St. is the only place for people to go during the day.
Although this space usually seats 28 people for lunch or weekend dinners, with the current pandemic guidelines, fewer people can safely be inside at one time. I applaud the Hundred Nights staff and volunteers for all their hard work to keep families and individuals safe and supported with their limited space and resources.
As a community, we need to do more. What other buildings or spaces are available to more adequately provide resources to each person experiencing homelessness? Because this pandemic is not expected to “go away” anytime soon, many of the root causes leading to homelessness will only be exacerbated: unemployment, low minimum wage, food insecurity, lack of affordable housing and evictions. During this ongoing health crisis, it is critical that we step up our response to the needs of the most vulnerable.
We need to find solutions for everyone in our community to be safe, fed and housed; that is social and economic justice. Let’s continue to work together as a caring community. Any suggestions?
NANCY GILLARD
72 Reservoir St.
Keene
