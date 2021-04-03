These are truly Orwellian times.
We know we cannot trust our local newspaper because when it had a chance to defend college students against an attack on press freedom in 2017 it went AWOL.
After a former Keene State College president presided over campus rioting a few years ago, she tried to minimize the financial damage by taking a page out of the East German Stasi. She attacked the student newspaper, the Equinox, to keep secret files on campus whistleblowers when the kids were assigned to investigate activities by faculty and other college employees. If anything appeared calling out the press attack, no research here finds it.
The Keene Sentinel has been in business since 1899. In 1902 the first printed mission of U.S. newspapers appeared. It was to comfort the afflicted while afflicting the comfortable. That essentially set the tone for newspapers in western democracies to hold the powerful accountable to the common people. Newspapers were to function as watchdogs alerting the people to the wickedness of power acquisition and warning us of a loss of liberty. But those were the old days before corporate lobbyists and globalization.
The Keene Sentinel whistled past the graveyard wearing a Sergeant Shultz uniform after the assault on student journalists because it apparently made a calculated decision that protecting the college and the status quo it represents in the city was more important than actual press freedom. Rather than swoop on that college administration like any American newspaper worth its salt, The Sentinel went to the kid gloves and today most citizens likely have no idea what actually happened in 2017 or the lessons learned by those journalism students.
This is what contemporary media has become which is why it is not surprising that many U.S. citizens were so brainwashed with hatred for the former president that they greedily swallowed unprecedented ballot stuffing in broad daylight during the last election. It is that old end justifying the means thing and the mission of informing the public has shifted to lowering the national IQ in order to serve corporate masters that have sold out the U.S. to the People’s Republic of China. It is a dastardly outcome, and it explains how the U.S. Constitution and the free exchange of ideas are incompatible with globalization. Corporations are people you know.
Ask yourself this question: If you cannot trust your newspaper to vigorously defend the U.S. Constitution and freedom of the press, how can you take seriously anything it prints?
RAY COLBURN
Swanzey
(Editor’s note: Despite being corrected on this matter in previous notes, this writer continues to spew his alternate reality concerning this newspaper’s response to events at Keene State College. Since he seems unwilling to look up the relevant history, while pretending we have an imagined obeisance to the college, we present a few links for readers to enjoy. https://bit.ly/3mg7rTt; https://bit.ly/3wangjf; https://bit.ly/3rLbybu; https://bit.ly/2QMNx6Q. While we give letter writers great latitude in expressing themselves, this is the last our readers will see of this writer’s inaccuracies regarding this incident. And by the way, The Sentinel, which started in 1799, celebrated its 222nd birthday March 23.)
