We will soon be voting for candidates for governor from each political party.
The candidacy of Andru Volinsky, a Democrat, is the one most promising and needed to correct the unequal school funding arrangements we have in our state.
As many may recall, Volinsky nearly singlehandedly took the state to court in the late 1990s, and the Supreme Court ruled that the state “has a constitutional obligation” to provide an adequate education funded by “taxes equal in valuation and uniform in rate” throughout the state.
Almost 25 years later, our state has yet to fulfill its constitutional obligation. The Legislature established a commission to work on it, but nothing has happened. Politics has a way of frustrating everything, including the sad fact that children from poor towns are guaranteed to get less of an education than those from rich towns.
Andru Volinsky is committed to rectifying this and as governor, he will have the political muscle to make it happen.
Equalizing educational opportunity is fundamental to social justice and opportunity in a truly democratic society.
If you agree and want the system to be fair to your children, please get out and vote for Andru Volinsky in the primary on Sept. 8.
PETER ESPIEFS
29 Middle St.
Keene
