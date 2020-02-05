Many firsthand witnesses to the president’s extortion scheme have revealed that “everyone was in the loop.” That loop might just include an entire political party.
This party advances the novel idea that a trial can be inherently fair without witnesses and admitting relevant evidence. Just imagine that. No, really — please stop and think about that in the context of preserving a republic.
I’ve heard it stated pretty simply: With witnesses and evidence, it’s possible to get a fair trial. Without witnesses and evidence, you have a cover-up.
This party, holding the keys to the city, is about to sanction the behaviors of a monarch and hand over all U.S. Senate power to the executive branch in direct violation of constitutional oaths. There appears to be a major case of party-before-republic going around, with apologies to our Founders and our children.
Peace,
JIM MOULTON
P.O. Box 26
Spofford
