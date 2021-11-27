I fully support the legal, civil and human rights of all LGBTQ people. Always have, always will. That said:
Suspending a student for refusing to use plural pronouns for an individual, and forcing said student to acknowledge that there are more than two genders, on pain of suspension ... is patently insane, and a violation of one’s First Amendment rights. It is “new speak” run amok, pure and simple ... his religious objection is neither here nor there.
I also will not be forced — under penalty of shunning or the threat of being declared a troglodyte — to call a given person “they” or “their” or “them” or “ze” or “xe” or “sie” or “co” or “ey” or “zyrself” or “zirself” ... or any other contrived pronoun.
I’m fed up with this absurdity, and I fear it’s going to eventually boomerang and come back to hurt those very same people that need and deserve real protections under the law.
BART CENTRE
Langdon
