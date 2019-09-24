This ongoing attitude that you are guilty until proven innocent really damages the MeToo movement.
We all realize that Kavanaugh’s assault allegations is all politics and as such, no proof or cooperation by anyone is needed to assail a man’s character for political gain. The stakes were just too high and the opposition had to try everything they could think of to stop his nomination.
Knowing that, it was still creepy to see politicians just not care about proof and pile on. Antonio Brown is different. He’s not a politician. He’s a private citizen who deserves the fundamental protection of our legal system that you are innocent until proven guilty.
How serious will the MeToo movement be taken in the future when all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life? Isn’t that McCarthyism? Do we want the MeToo movement viewed in the same mirror as that terrible time in our history?
The movement is too important to be ruined by screaming, “You’re guilty!” as soon as an accusation is made. If it can’t be proven, then that’s it.
That’s the price you pay for a civilized society to maintain itself.
FRANK BARSTOW
149 Upper Headlands Road
Winchester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.