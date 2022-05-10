We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Enough, enough, enough! I have had it with the fanaticism of the far right.
Their fascism is destroying this country that has come so far with regard to inclusion, equality and social consciousness. Every rational, liberty-loving, informed person should be alarmed and outraged as we watch too many citizens goose-stepping behind former, twice-impeached President Trump, his political thugs, and their traitorous, lying, bigoted/sexist rhetoric and actions.
And now we see (thankfully) a leaked draft of an opinion by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Alito supported by his “politically radical,” conservative fellow justices that would overturn Roe v. Wade. The nearly 50-year-old precedent and constitutional right through privacy formalizes women’s autonomy over their own bodies with regard to abortion rights. Today, more abortions are safely induced by medication taken within a specific time period and can occur privately at home.
Additionally, conservative states are trying to outdo one another by legislating or attempting to do so, the most punitive laws directed at not only women who choose abortion but also includes abortion providers and supporters. Many of these draconian laws do and will deny any exception for abortion if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, if the fetus is nonviable, or possibly even if the pregnant female’s life is at stake.
Because the ultra-conservative Christian, white patriarchy refuses to penalize males for the act of impregnation resulting in unwanted pregnancies; I suggest sterilizing most male babies at birth, which would significantly decrease the number of unwanted pregnancies. Extreme actions you say? It is as extreme as Louisiana now wanting to charge girls or women with a homicide if they terminate a pregnancy, for whatever reason? This misogyny and sexism of the Republican Party should alert every girl, woman and supportive boy or man to fight back with protests, demonstrations, boycotts and most importantly — votes. Do you hear this New Hampshire?
What’s next on the agendas of these far-right extremists? Their growing censorship of educational instruction or denial of a diverse America or even support of health and life-saving protocols to curtail a terrible virus apparently are not enough to satisfy their profound bigotry, misogyny and willful ignorance.
People, get up and fight this madness that is polluting our country. We are not Russia — yet!
