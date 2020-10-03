Over the past 3-plus years, agendas promised by Trump have not been realized. There is no wall built and paid for by the Mexican government; North Korea was not prevented from conducting its largest nuclear test, nor has it curtailed its missile development.
As witnessed by the number of advisory staff and Cabinet members that have come and gone during his administration, it seems like the swamp to be drained is the one he brought with him. Others who have departed include long-serving public servants who have been dismissed for having brought to light impeachable violations perpetrated by our president.
Trump’s pride seems to be his major motivator; witness his desire to address adoring crowds that continue to feed an appetite for more attention, and his continued exaggerating/lying and tweeting late into the night. According to The Washington Post Fact Checker, Trump’s false claims have exceeded 20,000 as of July 2020.
Consider the number of coronavirus deaths. If inordinate pride had not intervened and proper attention had been paid to expert medical advisors, the American total would not now be over 200,000 deaths [20 percent of world deaths due to the virus].
Exiting the Paris Climate Agreement has shown his ignorance about current and impending environmental disasters, and his threat about withdrawing from NATO and attempts to sanction and isolate Iran are all examples of his penchant for isolating us from the rest of the free world.
Meanwhile, destructive governance is furthered by appealing to our differences at home. Protests turn into riots, encouraged by polarizing language and heavy intervention from unidentified federal masked men. Disorder and violence appear supported more than attempts to come together.
I think we need a president who will unify us, emphasizing what we share in common, one who listens to experts, engages in conversation, not theater, one interested in the common, not corporate good, a more humanitarian president.
Joe Biden is not charismatic and sometimes verbally fumbles during speeches, but few doubt his sincerity, his desire to bring us together and incorporate expert opinion in policies while considering the needs of all.
FRANK MENEGHINI
150 Rivermead Drive
Peterborough
