Although we’re “locked up” because of the virus, we can still enjoy some intellectual exercise by reading about many interesting topics and subjects we’ve been too busy to consider during our “unlocked” lives.
Here are some books that may relieve you from confinement:
“Brain Building,” by Marilyn vos Savant
“Emotional Intelligence,” by Daniel Goleman
“Words that Work,” by Dr. Frank Luntz
“The Genius in All of Us,” by David Shank
“The Human Connection,” by Ashley Montague
“The Empathic Civilization,” by Jeremy Rifkin
“So Rich, So Poor,” by Peter Edelman
“The Price of Inequality,” by Joseph Stiglitz
“Corruption in America,” by Zephyr Teachout
“Healing the Heart of Democracy,” by Parker Palmer
“Rogue States,” by Noam Chomsky
“Saving Capitalism,” by Robert Reich
“Anger” and “As We Are Now,” by May Sarton
“Animal Farm,” by George Orwell
“Come Home America,” by William Greider
“The Best Ten-Minute Plays,” by Lawrence Harbison
PETER ESPIEFS
29 Middle St., Keene
