While the pandemic came as a surprise to everyone, I was certainly caught off guard as I had gotten married and moved to Keene only three months before the state started issuing emergency orders in early 2020.
Thankfully, one thing that it didn’t affect was my job, as I was able to work my marketing and PR job remotely. The extra time spent at home allowed me to analyze our firm’s communication strategies and improve the tactics that have allowed us to grow our annual Facebook followers by over 20 percent. Throughout this process, there were three key takeaways that would be applicable for any small business looking to strengthen their existing social media channels:
1. Assess your online strengths and weaknesses.
The firm already had accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, but our engagement rate was consistently low. By testing different content types and messaging like videos on Facebook, audio snippets on Instagram, and firm promotions, we were able to determine what worked the best for our audience and then incorporate it into our content plan. For us, it was pictures of staff, attorneys and jokes.
2. Create a unique online business brand using a style guide.
While it may seem counterintuitive, limiting your design choices will create stronger messaging for your company, and stronger messaging which allows you to stand out and be more memorable. By standardizing the fonts, colors and photos used for messaging on posts and advertisements, we were able to present a consistent image that was recognizable and transferable across online platforms.
3. Dedicate time to plan.
Instead of constantly scrambling for content ideas, take the time to identify different types of content to pull ideas from, like business photos, staff profiles and fun facts; then schedule a handful of ideas for the next month. This will allow you to create a wide array of content to engage your audience and convey thoughtful messaging. Digital platforms like Facebook are allowing people to connect in ways that would have seemed unimaginable a few years ago, so take advantage.
Your small business story matters, and I’d encourage you to find more and more ways to tell it online. Seek out new digital tools, explore your outreach ideas, and find news to test them. But above all else, stay curious as new capabilities are always being developed.
Finally, learn from your audience and become a page that you yourself would follow.
