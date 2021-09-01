In recent months, in editorial after editorial, The Keene Sentinel has rightly decried numerous bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Sununu. These include regressive new laws related to educational funding, voting rights, civil rights, abortion rights, COVID public health measures and the minimum wage.
Your Aug. 6 editorial ends with, “Elections do indeed have consequences. New Hampshire will be living with the consequences of the 2020 election for another year at least.”
Not one of these editorials, however, has mentioned your endorsement of Chris Sununu on Oct. 17, 2020. If, as it is often said, that elections have consequences, then it must be true that endorsements by respected newspapers such as yours, have consequences as well.
NICOLE DEMAREST
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.