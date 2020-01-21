From my simple mind:
For 18 years we have gathered every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on Central Square in Keene, advocating to Stop War and Start Peace. Sadly, and half jokingly, we say that we have job security. Very, very sad. Many people are supportive with honks and waves and we still get the occasional finger (do they really prefer war over peace?)
We often wonder why more people don’t actively protest war. What would cause them to get involved? So I suggest two things, draconian in nature, or not, but perhaps necessary.
First, bring back the draft, for all. No deferments, up to age 40, except for those that are obviously physically or mentally unable (there is a job even for those with bone spurs.) All men, all women, all “Senator’s sons,” married, with children, students. All! Why? So everybody would have “skin in the game,” and, as a means to an end. You, your kids, your grandkids. You will start caring more when your well-being and that of your loved ones (physical, mental and emotional) is put in jeopardy, especially for “foolish, endless wars.”
Second, let’s call part of our taxes exactly what they should be called — a war tax. That way, when you fill out your next IRS 1040, you would find a line 8c — 10 percent War Tax on your adjusted gross income.
Instead of having to try to understand how/why/where your money is being spent this will make very clear your monetary contribution to war.
Draconian perhaps. But nothing seems to inspire people more than a threat to their own (and loved ones’) life and to their bank account.
Agree? Disagree? Come on over and chat with me — you know where to find me on Saturdays.
In the meantime, all of our elected officials, on both sides of the aisle, will continue to vote to fund war. We call it the Military Industrial Congressional Complex.
By the way, I was drafted in 1968, and served in Vietnam in 1968/69. Remember that war, and the lies surrounding it?
From my simple mind,
JEFFREY SCOTT
P.O. Box 31
Spofford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.