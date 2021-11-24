My Webster’s defines a “sick” mind as “mentally unsound or disordered,” while “sane” is “mentally sound, possessing a rational mind.”
Republicans want to retake Congress and re-install their morally vacant leader, Donald Trump, as president. This is a terrifying threat.
Republican Trumpsickness is not about abortion or taxes or gun rights or gay marriage or foreign policy or how to deal with climate change or vaccination mandates or abuse of power or Black Lives Matter or transgender bathrooms or voter fraud. Reasonable citizens can debate all these partisan issues on both sides.
No, Republican Trumpsickness is not about “culture war” partisanship. It’s about mental illness — extravagant irrationality and mental disorder. COVID is a fantasy. Treat COVID with Clorox. Vaccines contain wiggly little animalcules. Climate change is a Chinese hoax. Obamacare compels radiotransmitter implants. Believe the Trump 2020 Big Lie even after proven false in court 50 times. Call the Jan. 6 rioters ordinary tourists just admiring the marble statuary, “beautiful people” who set up gallows outside awaiting the vice president’s neck and who incited killing and torture. The best part was the Capitol Police officer being brutally crushed by mob frenzy in a smashed doorframe and screaming in agony — Trump must have enjoyed that one on TV. “We love you.” Sick, sick, sick.
This is not partisanship. It is Trumpsickness, mass insanity nurtured by an evil monster drunk with narcissistic self-adoration. Cherry-red New Hampshire, now the Alabama of New England, may help turn the government of our nation over to these tragically deluded people led by a sick psychopath. If that’s what America wants, she deserves to die.
JOHN K. HERPEL
Acworth
