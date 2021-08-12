Regarding pig scrambles: They should cease as a form of entertainment. They coerce children who would otherwise be gentle to get their first lesson in using their power to cause suffering and unnecessary trauma to other young beings. It is a form of bullying and that is the least of what society needs.
I cared for over 350 rescued pigs and I know firsthand how sensitive they are. In a world experiencing so much violence, trauma and fear, the one thing that gives children peace and therapy, animals, should never be desecrated by encouraging them to do things that would be rightly, unacceptable if the animals were puppies. It’s long overdue for a sea change in our relationship with pigs.
They are sentient, loving, sing to their babies, make awesome mothers, are as willful as obstinate humans. They are incredible mammals and deserve the utmost reverence and respect.
What a different world it would be if we nurtured children’s natural affinity and innate kinship with animals over gutting it without the slightest understanding of the consequences seen everywhere. Peace to animals is as holy as any religion, any moral society, any healthy humane society.
We have much work ahead. Let’s start by ending these terrible forms of normalized violence.
LAURA SLITT
Bartlett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.