On Nov. 13, while checking out my purchased items at Walmart in Keene, I was approached by the most lovely young lady I have seen in many years. She said she didn’t want to sound rude, but after seeing me waiting there she felt compelled to offer me a cash donation that might help me in dealing with my physical disabilities.
Perhaps I was the one who was rude in turning down her most generous and gracious offer, but despite my appearance as I sat in my motorized wheelchair, I assured her that I was not really in need of assistance and there were others that were more in need of help than I.
As I watched her leave the store I was overtaken by a feeling of gratitude and satisfaction that reinforced my opinion that there are young individuals who do care for others despite the hectic world we live in today.
To that young woman: The words you spoke to a stranger such as I are worth more than what can ever be repaid. If there were more people in this world like you, it would be a much better place to live. The humble thank you that I send your way is hardly enough.
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
677 Court St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.