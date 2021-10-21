Many of us with European ancestry realize our ancestors in the 1700s were able to come to America for a better life, unfettered by many unnecessary immigration restrictions constructed later and ballooning after 1924. I’m also most grateful to live in this welcoming state and era, where polls indicate a majority of voters believe in extending a pathway to the privileges and responsibilities of citizenship to undocumented immigrants.
Sens. Jeanne Shahen and Maggie Hassan (and 70 percent of the American public, including New Hampshire voters) voice support for undocumented immigrants: essential workers risking their lives on the pandemic front lines; farm workers who grow, pick and pack the food we eat; DREAMers brought here as children; and Temporary Protected Status Holders who cannot return to their countries due to natural disasters, reports “Pathways to Citizenship for Undocumented Immigrants.”
With the opportunity to pass Pathway to Citizenship legislation in Congress right now, I’m calling on our New Hampshire senators to go beyond the rhetoric. Families with undocumented members need the stability and certainty of legal status and the U.S. needs every worker available to counter the pandemic economy and rebuild America’s infrastructure.
Nationwide, undocumented individuals fill crucial jobs in occupations like farming (34 percent), construction (13 percent), building grounds/maintenance (13 percent), food preparation/services (7 percent) and manufacturing/production (7 percent), according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Undocumented immigrants earning citizenship would contribute an estimated additional $149 billion to the economy annually and contribute $39 billion in combined federal, state (in those with income taxes) and local taxes, assuaging fiscal concerns around this legislation.
The numbers are clear: The public supports it. America’s workforce needs it. The U.S. economy will expand because of it. It’s the right thing to do.
Congress has kicked the can down the road for 30 years. Sens. Shaheen and Hassan must demonstrate the courage to pursue all options (including overriding the Senate parliamentarian who blocked it) to get this measure passed.
JULIE ZIMMER
Peterborough
