One night recently, a friend and I came upon a young woman who had fallen on a back street in Keene. She was incoherent, unable to get herself up. We helped her to her feet, found a place for her to sit, and called 911.

I forgot to check which ambulance service arrived, but I want to thank the EMTs for your respectful, reassuring presence with a person in distress. It’s nice to know the Monadnock community is served by people like you.

MARGARET HAWTHORN

16 Mountain Road

Rindge