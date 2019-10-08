One night recently, a friend and I came upon a young woman who had fallen on a back street in Keene. She was incoherent, unable to get herself up. We helped her to her feet, found a place for her to sit, and called 911.
I forgot to check which ambulance service arrived, but I want to thank the EMTs for your respectful, reassuring presence with a person in distress. It’s nice to know the Monadnock community is served by people like you.
MARGARET HAWTHORN
16 Mountain Road
Rindge
Commented
