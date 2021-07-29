Right now, it’s easy to see that electric vehicles are still a luxury tech item. When it comes to “affordability” alongside an acceptable battery range, Chevy is leading the way with its baseline, stripped down, Bolt EV starting around $32,000 and getting 259 miles of range.
Teslas are still $39,000 baseline for 263 miles and a slew of advanced technologies. This is just too expensive for many consumers. The only cheaper options are from manufacturers like MINI, but they heavily trade off range to get their costs down. The biggest hurdle that these manufacturers run into is the cost of their batteries. At the moment, battery technology that can obtain an acceptable driving range is really expensive.
Like with any new emerging tech, costs are at their highest at the very beginning when infrastructure to support their production is still being developed. At that phase, they’re limited to being luxury items that the upper classes invest in simply so that they can have the latest and greatest things on the market. As their production becomes more widespread and streamlined, manufacturing costs perpetually decrease and those savings eventually make their way down the supply chain leading to greater and greater affordability and availability to the masses.
It’s often the case that this may take years to happen, but this very process can be seen with products that we see as normal today such as flat screen TVs and GPS. These were once emerging techs that were seen as luxury but now flat screen TVs are vastly cheaper than they were when they came out and GPS has become a free service on virtually all smartphones in use today.
EV cars and their batteries are on the same general path. Battery technology is getting better and cheaper. Production lines to support their development are growing. Demand from the upper classes is high. Pressure to change our transportation network is present. All of the ingredients are there for electric vehicles to become popular across all segments of society, it’s just a matter of when their cost and fueling infrastructure crosses past that prohibitive point and becomes easily available to the average consumer.
Electric vehicles are coming and it’s important that we look towards improving our infrastructure to support this change.
BRYAN LAKE
Keene
