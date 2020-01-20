The New Hampshire Legislature is once again threatening to undermine New Hampshire’s voice in electing the United States president. The state House of Representatives is considering House Bill 541 for the second year in a row. This bill would allocate the state’s electoral college votes to the candidate with the highest national popular vote. This law would eliminate New Hampshire’s influence in Washington.
The Electoral College was developed as part of the Great Compromise of 1787, which established the relationship and composition of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. Smaller states were concerned that their interests would be subordinated to those of the states with greater populations. Sens. Shaheen and Hassan both support a law that would relegate New Hampshire to a mere afterthought on the national stage.
The United States was conceived as a republic of independent states under a strong central government, as designed during the Constitutional Convention. Laws that limit the voice of any individual state undermine the strength of the republic as envisioned by the Founding Fathers. New Hampshire’s 1.3 million citizens would be governed based on the votes of larger states like California (population: 40 million) and New York (population: 20 million).
The unique culture, priorities, and perspectives of the smaller states will be threatened by the undue influence of the larger states. Regardless of what the people of New Hampshire feel are important issues, their votes will be overshadowed by the larger states and not considered at the national level.
The Electoral College preserves the voice of the smaller states. It ensures that the culture, interests and influence of all states within the republic are considered on an equal basis. New Hampshire must preserve its “Live Free or Die” advantage by sustaining its influence at the national level. The independent spirit vital to New Hampshire citizens can only be protected by continuing to abide by the Founding Fathers’ vision as directed in the Constitution.
JAMES CREIGHTON
155 Keene Road
Antrim
