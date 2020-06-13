If there’s anything wrong with democracy it is that we get the kind of government we deserve.
The word “demos” means people, and the demos did indeed elect in 2016 the popular candidate; but it was the Electoral College that chose the current president.
This has happened before: to Samuel J. Tilden, who lost to Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876; to S. Grover Cleveland, who lost to Benjamin Harrison in 1888; and to Al Gore, who lost to George W. Bush in 2000.
The Electoral College was the solution to a problem that existed in 1789, when the Constitution was written, but not in the 21st century.
It deserves the highest priority for elimination when the Congress meets again.
VERNON E. MARTIN
