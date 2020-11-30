The 2020 election was a record-breaker for campaign spending. The New York Times reported that the total cost of the races for the White House, the Senate and the House was $14 billion this year.
In the highly contested Senate race in Maine, both parties spent $180 million, most of which was donations from outside of the state. Imagine how much we could do for health care, education or the environment with a fraction of that money.
Educating the electorate and reminding them to vote is important, but there comes a point where it becomes counterproductive. This election season, I was deluged with TV ads, fliers, text messages and calls, none of which helped me vote any more than I was already. The only piece of mail that helped me was the one containing my absentee ballot.
At a time when millions of average Americans are hurting economically, it’s disgraceful that so much money is spent on political campaigns rather than helping the American people.
Right now Democrats and Republicans are pouring money into the Senate runoff races in Georgia, which only increases the cost of air time. Instead of allowing money to dominate our politics, let voters decide based on the merit of the candidates rather than the volume of advertisements. I hope Sens. Margaret Wood Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and the new Biden administration make campaign finance reform a priority in 2021.
CLARA FANG
40 Avon St.
Keene
