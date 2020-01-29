Saturday’s Sentinel editorial (Jan. 25-26) should be read by every New Hampshire citizen: ”Election results ought to be verified.”
Why did the secretary of state recently eliminate election night hand-count audits? New Hampshire’s Ballot Counting Device Advisory Committee strongly recommended them (on Nov. 30, 2009) and moderators in several towns used them. I believe an unhealthy personality cult has developed around New Hampshire’s secretary of state, who tells us to have blind faith in the machine count.
That faith is not warranted. A solid statistical study of the 2012 Republican primaries in all 50 states. (Choquette, 2012) concluded that 13 states, including New Hampshire, showed “overwhelming evidence of election manipulation” in big cities. These cities had no audits or recounts. In response to this study the secretary of state should have encouraged widespread audits, but chose to ignore it.
Actually, Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan discouraged new moderators from doing audits. When Derry’s newly elected moderator Mary Till announced in August 2016 her plan to do an audit, Scanlan wrote her she did not have the statutory authority to do this. He sent her a copy of a March 8, 2016, letter from the New Hampshire attorney general, addressed to me in Keene. In 2015, I had recommended election-night audits to Keene’s City Council, unaware at that time that the moderator is the key. (Keene has five elected moderators.)
I was not, and have never been, a moderator. So the attorney general wrote me that the city of Keene “lacked the statutory authority to audit,” which had no bearing on elected Moderator Mary Till’s right to audit. Mr. Scanlan knew this full well, but tried to intimidate her by copying the attorney general’s letter to me. Mary Till recognized this letter had no bearing on her planned audit and went ahead.
What followed was a shameful display of power used to discredit a public servant who was doing her job by the book. Her hand count verification was labeled as an unauthorized recount, though it was done exactly in the same way other towns had audited for years. Other charges were made, such as Ms. Till touching the ballots, which she was careful to avoid.
A number of people, members of the Monadnock Election Integrity group, have looked into the charges against Mary Till and found them unsubstantiated. An independent investigation of these charges is sorely needed, followed by a restoration of election night audits. Wake up, New Hampshire!
GERHARD BEDDING
25 Ivy Drive
Keene
