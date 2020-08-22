Where a candidate stands on voting rights serves as a pretty good judge of character. Ask yourself: “Does a candidate want more Granite Staters to access their right to vote, or less?”
With less than three months to go until election day, our voting rights are under attack. At the national level, we’re living with a president who is undermining our right to vote safely via absentee ballots — despite voting absentee himself — and even threatening to try to delay the election — which he can’t legally do.
At the state level, Gov. Sununu hasn’t been much better — restricting voting rights for college voters, vetoing expanded voter registration through the DMV, and rejecting an independent redistricting commission to prevent gerrymandering.
Voting rights is one of the many reasons I am supporting Dan Feltes for governor. He wants to include more Granite Staters in our democracy, not exclude them. Dan supports automatic voter registration to eliminate the biggest hurdle to voting turnout. He also supports an independent redistricting commission to combat gerrymandering; a repeal of Sununu’s disastrous 2018 voter suppression law; and even a specialized COVID voter protection package to increase turnout while limiting in-person interaction and COVID transmission on election day. Thanks to his efforts over the last few years, he’s supported by End Citizens United, Let America Vote and the Voter Protection Project in his fight to make sure all voices are heard.
Please join me in voting for Dan — and vote absentee while you’re at it!
JoANN FENTON
16 Bradford Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.