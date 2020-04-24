At a time when many of us are becoming overwhelmed by the firehose of coronavirus information coming at us in print, television, radio and social media, perhaps now more than ever, it is the headline that grabs attention. Just that thing happened to me today (April 17) when reading The New York Times.
As the CEO of RiverMead, a continuing-care retirement community in Peterborough, I was shocked, upset, insulted and saddened by the headline “They’re Death Pits” in reference to nursing homes.
The article was focused on the thousands of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes across the U.S. The article contained some very important information related to conditions, staffing and adequacy of personal protective equipment. Unfortunately, we all know that many people do not read far beyond the headline and form their opinions on those few words. I believe that using the quote of one person, at the critical time we are all trying to keep people healthy and safe, misrepresents what is widely occurring in health centers.
I can be a spokesperson for just one health center, but I will defend many others who operate much like RiverMead. The RiverMead Health Center is exceptional! It is as far from being a “death pit” as one can imagine. Our staff, in every department, like so many health-care related workers around the world, set aside their fears and anxieties each day to serve, care for and defend our residents against a deadly virus.
We are vulnerable employees caring for vulnerable residents in a loving, caring environment. Each of us prays that we are able to prevent the coronavirus and we understand the potential consequences of not doing so. If we must shift gears to containment vs. prevention, does that make us a “death pit?” Absolutely not! If makes us a loving, caring community that will find itself doing what we have done each day in defending each and every resident and employee.
Kind regards,
BILL JAMES
CEO
RiverMead
150 RiverMead Road
Peterborough
