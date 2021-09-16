In recent years we appear to be substantially uninformed about matters which we should be able to understand with ordinary reasoning. Although we are a “free people,” we are not free to be ignorant about matters which can adversely affect us all.
For our democracy to work, we must be able to create a national responsibility and consciousness.
Aldous Huxley, a British philosopher, said that we must understand the relationship between education and democracy; and the key to continued freedom is “education for freedom.”
In achieving this we must learn:
The proper use of language;
The meaning of symbols;
The art of analyzing truth from falsehood; and
The meaningful from the meaningless.
In short, the rational from the irrational.
Let’s put more emphasis on teaching our children about the need for “rational thinking,” so they may indeed enjoy an elevated level of freedom that works best for everyone in our democracy.
PETER ESPIEFS
Keene
