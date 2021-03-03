A Concord Monitor story published in The Sentinel Feb. 19 indicated, “New Hampshire lawmakers are debating a bill that would prevent educators from teaching about systemic racism and sexism in public schools and state-funded programs.” N.H. House Bill 544 “defines and prohibits the dissemination of certain divisive concepts related to sex and race in state contracts, grants, and training programs.”
As three educators with more than 100 years of professional experience among us, we have serious concerns about this proposal. Education thrives on the free exchange of ideas and information; restricting discussion of issues within an educational setting is damaging to the opportunity for students and citizens to learn and formulate their own opinions. While we agree that indoctrination is not acceptable, we disagree that banning the discussion of difficult topics is the solution.
Will the state of New Hampshire have the equivalent of a Scopes trial over discussing the history and present issues of racism and sexism in the United States? Will teachers be penalized/threatened if they cross an imaginary line of broaching the subject? Imagine if teachers are not allowed to discuss the separate-but-equal court case of Brown v. Board of Education in 1954; the voting rights laws of the 1960s because African-Americans were denied access to voting; that women had to fight for the vote for decades before voting for the first time in 1920; the fact that the Equal Rights Amendment was not passed by a sufficient number of states for passage; that teachers were not allowed to bear their own children in the early 1900s; that racial profiling contributes to more people of color in our jails and prisons; that some girls were denied access to coursework such as drafting because of their gender in the 1960s; that Black Lives Matter is a clarion call for all to reckon with the racist past of our history including slavery and the trauma of “walking/driving while Black.”
This thinking is based on the assumption that talking about an issue creates division. We believe that talking about an issue creates understanding. We believe that understanding issues of sexism and racism will heal our nation. We urge you to contact your state senator and representatives and express your opinion that this bill should not go forward.
NANCY LORY
Keene
ROSE KUNDANIS
Keene
DOROTHY BAUER
Antrim
