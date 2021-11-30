New Hampshire has long-standing issues with public education. In spite of repeated successful legal challenges over funding disparities between wealthy and property poor communities, meaningful solutions have remained elusive.
Unfortunately, we are now confronted with a more immediate and extreme threat to education in our state. Remarkably, it is being spearheaded by the very person tasked with supporting and improving our schools: Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. Since being appointed in 2017 by Gov. Sununu, Commissioner Edelblut has exhibited an antipathy for public schools, teachers, and teachers unions, but recently his campaign to tear down our schools has been supercharged.
The commissioner gave his full-throated support to a school voucher program which, since being inserted into the budget and signed by the governor, is widely viewed as the most extreme in the country. Estimated to attract a handful of students at a minimal cost in its first year it is now 5,000 percent over budget, at a cost to taxpayers of approximately $8 million dollars for this year alone.
This fall the commissioner was the featured speaker at a meeting of the Government Integrity Project, an extreme right-wing organization that promotes unfounded reports of election fraud, organizes protests against the use of masks in schools, and disrupts school board meetings around the state.
Also this fall, the commissioner spoke to the Cheshire County Republican Committee. It is no coincidence that soon afterward, a small group of people attended the Chesterfield School Board meeting demanding all curriculum information and reading material used in classes in order to cleanse the school of teaching “divisive concepts.”
Now Commissioner Edelblut has added to the Department of Education website, a page that invites and encourages parents and students, to make complaints about their teachers under the thinly veiled guise of discrimination based on being made to feel guilty on account of being white. This is a naked act of incitement and a call to vigilantism against the very people whom we entrust to teach and care for our children.
Whether it’s defunding our schools, disrupting efforts to keep our students safe, censoring essential discussion about race, or supporting unfounded accusations against educators, Frank Edelblut supports them all. It is time for Gov. Sununu to stand by his many statements in support of public education. It is time for the governor to demand Edelblut’s resignation.
JOE SCHAPIRO, Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.)
